President Droupadi Murmu was all praise for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) while attending the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi. While comparing the story of IITs to that of India, President Murmu said, “In more than one way, the story of the IITs is the story of Independent India"

She said when the IITs started admitting students in 1961, India was still a very young republic facing challenges of severe poverty and illiteracy but with rich potential. The IITs, however, proved to the world the capability of India in the domains of education and technology.

While heaping high praise on the institution, she said, “The Indian Institutes of Technology have been the pride of the nation"

While stressing on IITs going beyond their traditional domain of science and technology, she said, "IITians are leaders in every walk of life – in education, industry, entrepreneurship, civil society, activism, journalism, literature, and politics"

She also praised IITs for expanding outside their traditional strength in science and engineering. She said, "IITs have expanded outside their traditional strengths in science and engineering. They now offer qualitative programmes in humanities, social sciences, design, management and public policy."

The President also acknowledged the role played by IIT Delhi as one of the original IITs in mentoring the more recent IITs such as IIT Ropar and IIT Jammu. She also said IIT Delhi has contributed significantly to building the image of the IITs as centres of excellence across the world.

President Murmu said that if we take steps to protect ourselves from the vagaries of the future, we can reap rich demographic dividends. We need to make our institutes adaptable to the future. This will require a new teaching-learning matrix, pedagogy and content which are future-oriented.

She expressed confidence in the IITs to be able to nurture the younger generation with a necessary knowledge base and the right skills to face the challenge.