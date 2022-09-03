‘Story of the IITs is the story of independent India’: President Murmu2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 07:17 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu also stressed on the need of making educational institutions future ready
President Droupadi Murmu was all praise for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) while attending the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi. While comparing the story of IITs to that of India, President Murmu said, “In more than one way, the story of the IITs is the story of Independent India"