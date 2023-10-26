Sudha Murthy, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is a prolific writer. From inspiring real-life encounters to bedtime tales, Sudha Murty has delighted children with her timeless stories. The style of storytelling might be simple, but Murty’s books have served as a source of joy and comfort for kids, And now, her stories are out in a new avatar- 'Story Time with Sudha Amma’ . She has agreed to lend her stories to an animated series for children, her son Rohan Murty shared in a LinkedIn post.

“I am thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of “Story Time with Sudha Amma", a children’s animation series based on Sudha Murty’s most-loved books," producer Aparna Krishnan posted on LinkedIn.

“Encouraged by thousands of letters and emails from children and their parents over the past few years, my mother agreed to lend her stories to an animated series for children," read Rohan Murty's post

'Story Time with Sudha Amma’: Launch date

The show launches on Katha on October 31, 2023, and will be available in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil).

The stories are from some of her best-selling children's books. The series will be freely accessible to children everywhere and without a paywall, informed Murty's son.

“All these characters I have written for you, they come into my mind, they talk to me. Some of them are naughty, some are very brave, and some are scared. I have enjoyed their company, not you because they are not animated. I want to bring them alive to show you what colour dress they wear, how naughty they are, how brave they are," Sudha Murty is seen narrating in the video.

Watch the full video here

Sudha Murty is also known for her philanthropy and her contribution to literature in Kannada and English. Dollar Bahu, a novel originally authored by her in Kannada and later translated into English as Dollar Bahu, was adapted as a televised dramatic series by Zee TV in 2001. Sudha Murthy was honoured with the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature and the Padma Shri in 2006.

Some of the books written by Sudha Murty include, The Old Man And His God (2006), Gently Falls The Bakula (2008), The Bird with Golden Wings (2009), The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk (2012), Grandma's Bag of Stories (2012), House of Cards (2013), The Magic Drum and Other Favorite Stories (2013), The Mother I Never Knew (2014), Something Happened on the Way To Heavens (2014), The Magic of the Lost Temple (2015), The Serpent's Revenge (2016), Three Thousand Stitches (2017), The Man from the Egg (2017), Here, There, Everywhere (2018), The Upside Down King (2018), How The Sea Became Salty (2019), The Daughter From A Wishing Tree (2019), Grandparents Bag of Stories (2020).

