'Story Time with Sudha Amma’: Sudha Murty and her timeless stories are out now in a new avatar on YouTube
Sudha Murthy, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is a prolific writer. From inspiring real-life encounters to bedtime tales, Sudha Murty has delighted children with her timeless stories. The style of storytelling might be simple, but Murty’s books have served as a source of joy and comfort for kids, And now, her stories are out in a new avatar- 'Story Time with Sudha Amma’. She has agreed to lend her stories to an animated series for children, her son Rohan Murty shared in a LinkedIn post.