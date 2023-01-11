Stranded…: Flyers on Twitter as system failure creates travel chaos in US

Stranded…: Flyers on Twitter as system failure creates travel chaos in US1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
At 8 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, flight tracking website FlightAware said
Scores of passengers remained stuck in the US airport for hours on Wednesday morning as thousands of flights were delayed following a major system failure. Many took to social media to complain that they were stranded in the airport for hours without much assistance.
As per flight tracking website FlightAware, at 8 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States.
More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., aviation data firm Cirium.
How lucky am I that not only is there an @FAANews system outage that’s grounded all US flights indefinitely, but also I’m just in time to spend this unknown delay in disgusting old Terminal A at @EWRairport before it’s replaced with a brand new terminal literally tomorrow morning, one Twitter user said
Replying to this same thread, many said they were stranded in airports including Heathrow, Jetport in Portland, Richmond.
The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.
The President, who addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House, said he had been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, but there was still no clarity on what went wrong.
“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes," Biden said. "I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don’t know what the cause of it is."
