Stranded in Dubai amid war, Indian couple seeks help as mother's hospital bill reaches ₹1.25 crore

An Indian expat has sought help for his ailing mother, who has been admitted for 40 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Dubai – which has been marred by drones and missiles amid the ongoing Israel–Iran–US conflict. The ongoing conflict has disrupted the normal lives of people, with flight cancellations and skyrocketing airfares. The hospitality sector — the lifeline of the Gulf nation — is among the worst hit as tourists have fled and beach bars, malls and five-star hotels remain eerily empty.

Medical emergency after visit Thilakkumar Jalathu Aniruthraraj and his wife, Shaamini Ramesh - who hail from Tamil Nadu - have been residing in Dubai for eight years. Thilakkumar's mother had recently travelled from India to visit her son and daughter-in-law, but she had no idea that the circumstances were not in her favour. She suddenly developed a severe bacterial infection and was admitted to hospital; it has been 40 days since she has been in the ICU.

A report by NDTV stated that she will need the ventilator for at least another two months.

Mounting hospital expenses As a single mother, Thilakkumar’s mother endured immense struggles to bring him up. Today, the roles seem reversed as he stands powerless beside her hospital bed, unable to afford the mounting medical expenses.

The financial strain is enormous. The hospital charges alone amount to about ₹3 lakh a day, not including scans or specialised procedures. The total bill has already reached ₹1.25 crore and continues to rise by nearly ₹4 lakh daily.

Evacuation plans disrupted Desperate to save their mother's life, the couple opted for medical treatment in India, which is more affordable. Doctors gave her the green light to travel on a commercial medical escort flight on March 4, which would have cost ₹7 lakh. However, the flight was cancelled due to the war.

Their only remaining option now is to arrange a private air ambulance. However, due to the ongoing conflict, the cost has shot up nearly sevenfold to around ₹50 lakh.

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"We are working-class people; we are not in a position to fund this," Thilakkumar told NDTV. "The biggest burden now is the air ambulance. I need ₹50 lakh immediately just to get her home."

Appeal for help The family must clear the hospital dues at the time of discharge and is hoping the hospital will offer some concession. However, even if a discount is granted, it is unlikely to exceed ₹10 to 15 lakh. The couple has also reached out to charitable organisations in Dubai for assistance.

Shaamini added that even if they manage to arrange the funds, securing a slot for the air ambulance remains a major challenge. "The availability of air ambulances is extremely low due to the current situation," she said.