Strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway reopened for traffic in record time3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:05 PM IST
- Lt Gen Chaudhary said the opening of the pass has a lot of significance both from the strategic point of view as well as socio-economic point of view
A trial movement was conducted successfully and the decision to reopen the road for civilian traffic will be taken after a joint inspection by the civil administrations of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×