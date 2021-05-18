Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday informed that they will formulate strategies to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in rural areas.

After visiting various districts, the chief minister convened an emergency meeting late night in Chandigarh with the senior officers of all the concerned departments including the Health Department to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to make special arrangements for the containment of virus that has spread in rural areas, informed an official release.

"Those patients who do not have home isolation arrangements should immediately be shifted to nearest isolation centres set up in the rural areas. All Panchayats should make proper arrangements including adequate availability of beds and food facilities in these isolation centres that are being set up in their villages," directed the Chief Minister.

Manohar Lal said that specially designed home isolation kits should also be provided to the patients living in home isolation. Also, pulse oximeters should be provided to each such family, he directed.

The dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be constantly monitored and the patients from rural areas should be sent to these hospitals so that they can get the timely benefit of proper required health care in these hospitals, directed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was apprised in the meeting that out of 8000 teams constituted for conducting door-to-door health check-ups in rural areas, about 2500 teams have already visited the villages and more than 10 lakh rural population has been covered so far.

"More than 15,000 tests have been conducted, in which about 7 percent positive cases have been reported. Other teams will also reach the villages in the next two-three days," the Chief Minister was further apprised.

It was informed that more than 1.5 lakh kits have been given to these teams and more than 30,000 pulse Oximeters and more than 10,000 thermal scanners have been given to these teams.

He was further apprised that so far about 8000 oxygen cylinders have been supplied at the doorsteps of the COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation and patients having other health issues who need oxygen cylinders at their homes. An estimated time of about 6 to 8 hours is taken for the supply of these oxygen cylinders.

While giving directions in this regard, the Chief Minister said that timely delivery of oxygen cylinders to each such household should be ensured and the supply time should not be more than 2 to 3 hours. PCR vans should also be used to deliver oxygen cylinders in an emergency, directed CM Manohar Lal.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed Black Fungus disease. He was apprised that till now more than 100 cases of black fungus have been reported in Haryana. Four medical colleges have been identified for the disease treatment.

"Sufficient stock of medicines required for the treatment of this disease should be kept, directed the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, he also informed that some medicines will also come from the Central Government for the treatment of this disease.

While speaking on the active cases in Haryana, the Chief Minister said today 7500 positive cases have been reported while the number of patients recovering from the disease is around 15,000. It can be hoped that in the coming days, there will be a decline in the active cases.

He directed the officers that special emphasis should be given in rural areas so that the virus spread chain can be broken and more attention should be paid so that the number of positive cases in urban areas do not rise.

