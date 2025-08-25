Stray dog attacks 5-year-old boy in Delhi's Shakarpur days after SC order, gets deep wounds

A stray dog attacked a five-year-old boy inside a police colony in east Delhi's Shakarpur. He reportedly sustained multiple deep bites.

The incident comes days after the Supreme Court modified its suo motu directive asking civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to capture all stray dogs and confine them to shelter homes within six to eight weeks.

The top court called the order “too harsh,” and directed that the canines be released after sterilisation and deworming.

Here's what happened: The incident occurred on Sunday when the boy and his father went to meet their relatives living in the police colony.

The police said that the stray dog suddenly pounced on the 5-year-old and bit him multiple times.

Upon hearing the boy's screams, a police inspector living in the colony rushed to the spot, freed the child from the dog's grip. He was then rushed to a hospital.

“The child received deep wounds in the attack. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is now stable,” the officer said.

In a separate incident, a four-year-old girl who was mauled by a street dog earlier this year died of rabies while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

A resident of Shastri Layout in Davanagere, four-year-old Khadeera was playing outside her house when a street dog attacked her, biting her face and body.

The child battled with rabies for nearly four months before dying. A senior doctor said her's was a case of dumb rabies, where the disease causes paralysis and not aggression.

What did the SC order say? On Friday, the Supreme Court modified its 11 August directive that barred the release of stray dogs from shelters in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

The directive now states that the dogs picked up must be sterilised, vaccinated, and then released back in the same area.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Vikran Nath also clarified that the order does not apply to dogs infected with rabies or those showing “aggressive” behaviour.