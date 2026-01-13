Stray dog case: SC warns of heavy fine for every bite, every death; says someone should argue for adoption of orphans

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a stern warning to states during a hearing on the stray dog case. The court warned that it may impose heavy fines for “every bite and every death”. Noting that the impact of a dog bite lasts a lifetime, the court fixed responsibility on people who feed and support stray dogs.

“For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states for not making requisite arrangements,” the Supreme Court said, according to Bar and Bench.

Advertisement

“And also liability to dog feeders. You take them to your house, keep them, why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong,” the court noted.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, was hearing a case concerning stray dogs in India.

'Are you for real?' During the hearing, Justice Sandeep Mehta told a counsel: “Are you for real?” He pointed to statistics shared by a “young counsel” of orphan children on the streets. His comments came after a counsel argued that “children need to be removed from the streets first. Not dogs. Children need shelters.”

“A young counsel just showed us statistics of orphan children on the streets. Perhaps some lawyers could argue for the adoption of those children. Since 2011, when I was elevated, these are the longest arguments I have heard. And till now no one has argued so long for human beings,” Justice Sandeep Mehta was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

Advertisement

The court asked, “Who should be made responsible when a 9-year-old child is killed by dogs which are fed by a particular organisation? Should the organisation not be made liable for damages?”

The court listed the matter for further hearing at 2 PM on 20 January.

ABC rules The Supreme Court also heard extensive arguments on the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy said the ABC Rules were not limited to population control. She referred to Article 51 of the Constitution, which calls for compassion towards all living creatures.

“The ABC Rules are the result of Parliament applying its mind. That is the society we want to be,” she said. “Why do we oppose capital punishment? Because we believe it dehumanises us. When we talk about removing species, we are dehumanising ourselves. Compassion cannot be in short supply.”

Advertisement

She further argued that killing won’t diminish the numbers, but sterilisation will.

“If the regulators did their job better, we would not be living in the catastrophe we are in now. Money should be given to the organisations working. The program centres are underutilising the funds that are set up,” she said.

The stray dogs case so far The matter gained national attention last year after a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed Delhi municipal authorities to round up and shelter stray dogs. This led to mass protests from animal rights groups.

That order was later modified by the present three-judge bench. It mandated vaccination and the release of sterilised dogs instead of permanent sheltering.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi set to microchip 1 million stray dogs in two years. Check details

During the hearing on 7 December, the Supreme Court highlighted the increasing number of dog bite incidents in the country and criticised the municipal authorities and other local bodies for their failure to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.