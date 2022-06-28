Stray dog drags newborn out of private hospital; mauls him to death

Stray dog drags newborn out of private hospital; mauls him to death1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
- The two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor when the incident happened
In a shocking incident, a stray dog enters a private hospital and mauled to death a newborn after dragging him out. The incident occurred in Haryana's Panipat on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police informed.
The two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor, the police said adding, “no one noticed the dog entering the hospital."
"The dog entered the hospital, picked up the newborn sleeping on the floor with his grandmother with his mouth and took him out," Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 13-17 police station, Inspector Vijay Kumar said
Moments later, the baby's relatives raised an alarm as he was nowhere to be found. It was found that the dog had taken him out and bit him, the SHO further added
The baby was later declared dead by doctors, Kumar said.
He said CCTV footage of the hospital showed the dog grabbing the newborn and taking him out.
The baby's family hails from Uttar Pradesh. His mother had come to Panipat for delivery, the SHO said.
