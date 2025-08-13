Stray dog relocation row: Activists, lawyers clash as advocate is seen slapping commoners outside Supreme Court | Watch

With the Supreme Court issued a relocation order of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR residential areas to shelters on Monday, a fight escalated between animal activists and lawyers outside the apex court.

In the ruling Supreme Court asked the authorities to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR residential areas to shelters within eight weeks to control rising rabies cases.

However, dog lovers and lawyers – standing outside the Supreme Court – clashed with each other just after the Supreme Court order. Soon, the clash turned into physical assaults quickly.

The incident was recorded by the bystanders from their camera, and now the video has gone viral. In the video, a lawyer and some people can be seen fighting with each other.

Though the bystanders at the scene tried to intervene, both the dog lovers and lawyers outside the Supreme Court were seen shouting and abusing.

Protest at India Gate: Upset with Supreme Court order, a large number of animal activists and dog lovers gathered at India Gate in Delhi. Animal welfare and care services (AWC) took to X and wrote, "We are the voters and we want to practice our constitutional right. The Indian Constitution, particularly Article 51A(g), mandates citizens to protect and improve the environment, including wildlife, and to have compassion for all living creatures."

What Supreme Court said: Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court in its order to civic authorities in the Delhi NCR region, directed them immediately build dog shelters, move stray dogs and update the court. The apex court added that authorities must hire professionals who can tackle dogs, carry out sterilisation and immunisation and also have CCTVs to ensure dogs don't escape.

"We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to shelters. For the time being, forget the rules," Justice Pardiwala had.

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi strongly criticised the order. Speaking to PTI, she said, "You have three lakh dogs in Delhi. To get them all off the roads, you'll have to make 3,000 pounds, each with drainage, water, a shed, a kitchen, and a watchman. That will cost about ₹15,000 crore. Does Delhi have ₹15,000 crore for this?"