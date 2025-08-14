Stray dogs case: 71% support Supreme Court order, 24% oppose it, says survey

A Local Circle survey revealed that 71 percent of the total respondents "fully supported” the latest Supreme Court order of removing all stray dogs from Delhi NCR within 8 weeks and moving them into shelters.

Only 24 percent of respondents said they "don’t support” the order and 5 percent of respondents did not give a clear answer.

The survey said the result clearly showed that a large majority of residents of Delhi NCR "are in favour of their municipality executing the two judge bench order."

The Local Circle's survey received 12,816 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. As many as 62 percent respondents were men, while 38 percent respondents were women.

Supreme Court reserves order on stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR The Supreme Court on Thursday, 14 August, reserved an order on a prayer seeking an interim stay on the 11 August order, in which the two-judge bench ordered shifting Delhi-NCR stray dogs to shelter homes.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked local authorities about their position on implementing the Animal Birth Control rules.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said, "The whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities". The bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said everyone who has moved the apex court and filed intervention will have to own responsibility.

The hearing on Thursday followed widespread protests against the Supreme Court's earlier order directing the blanket removal of stray dogs from all Delhi—NCR areas.

The Supreme Court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital

