Stray dogs case: Supreme Court orders vaccination, re-release; rabid or aggressive dogs exempted | Top 10 takeaways

The Supreme Court on 22 August modified the earlier August 11 order of permanently relocating stray dogs from streets to dog shelters in Delhi-NCR. In a big win for animal right activists, it has directed the re-release of stray dogs, LiveLaw reported.

Stray dogs case: Top 10 takeaways from Supreme Court's order “MCD should create feeding areas in municipal wards. Under no condition feeding of stray dogs permitted, if violated they will be proceeded under law,” the apex court said, according to LiveLaw. 2. The court observed that dogs will be re-released following vaccination, except those infected with rabies or showcasing aggressive behaviour, LiveLaw reported.

3. MCD to create helpline number for violation, the report added.