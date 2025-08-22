Stray dogs case: Supreme Court orders vaccination, re-release; rabid or aggressive dogs exempted | Top 10 takeaways

The Supreme Court on 22 August modified the earlier August 11 order of permanently relocating stray dogs from streets to dog shelters in Delhi-NCR. In a big win for animal right activists, it has directed the re-release of stray dogs, LiveLaw reported.
2. The court observed that dogs will be re-released following vaccination, except those infected with rabies or showcasing aggressive behaviour, LiveLaw reported.
3. MCD to create helpline number for violation, the report added.
(This is a developing story. More to come)