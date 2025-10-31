Stray dogs case: Supreme Court raps chief secretaries for ‘sleeping over orders’, rejects virtual appearance request

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to exempt the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories from appearing in person before it on November 3 in the ongoing stray dogs case, saying there was "no respect" for the court's order, and they are “just sleeping over it.”

"And when we require them to come and file compliance affidavit, they are just sleeping over it. No respect for the order of the court. Then alright, Let them come. We will deal with them," Justice Nath said.

The case in question pertains from a suo motu case initiated by the Supreme Court to address the issue of stray dogs and their management across India.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had urged the bench that the chief secretaries be allowed to appear before the court on November 3 virtually. Justice Nath, however, said the chief secretaries would have to come physically in the court, reported PTI.

What were SC's orders? During a hearing on October 27, the Supreme Court had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and UTs, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

On August 22, the apex court had expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region, directing that all states and Union Territories be made parties to ensure uniform implementation of animal welfare and public safety measures.

Only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with the states of West Bengal and Telangana, had complied with the Court’s earlier directive issued on August 22.

Stray dogs case The Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu case which was initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

In August – the Supreme Court had ordered the Delhi government and municipal bodies to begin removing stray dogs from all local areas, and house them in designated dog shelters – describing the situation in the capital as “extremely grim”.

However, after protests erupted in Delhi and concernrs were raised that these directives conflicted with previous orders, the matter was transferred to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath. On 22 August, the new bench stayed the earlier directions, calling them “too harsh”, and clarified that sterilised, dewormed and vaccinated dogs must be released back into their original localities.

