In a horrifying turn of events a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday. The incident took place at a housing society in Hyderabad's Bagh Amberpet after Pradeep accompanied his father - who works as a security guard - to the area. The attack has sparked outrage on social media platforms with many calling for officials to ‘stop the stray dogs menace’.

CCTV footage shows the child walking around when the dogs set upon him. As six stray dogs continue to bite, he eventually falls to the ground and appears unable to get up again. By the time anyone came to his rescue, the boy was unconscious and bleeding profusely.

While his distressed father took Pradeep to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

"I took my son and daughter to my workplace. After some time my daughter came and told me that my son was attacked by street dogs. Then I rushed to the spot. I put my bleeding son on my shoulders and took him to the hospital, but no use. I wish no one faces such a situation," his father said.

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he was "pained" over the episode while the city civic body assured of steps to prevent recurrence of such attacks.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that the dogs in the area were usually fed meat by an elderly woman. The child was apparently carrying a packet containing some food item when the dogs pounced on him.

"She (the elderly woman) was not to be seen there for the past two days. The dogs got used to (eating) meat. It was suspected that the dogs might have been hungry and apparently due to hunger or some other reason they got ferocious and attacked the boy."

