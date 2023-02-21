Stray dogs maul five-year-old to death in Hyderabad; horrifying visuals on CCTV
CCTV footage shows the child walking around when the dogs set upon him. As six stray dogs continue to bite, he eventually falls to the ground and appears unable to get up again.
In a horrifying turn of events a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday. The incident took place at a housing society in Hyderabad's Bagh Amberpet after Pradeep accompanied his father - who works as a security guard - to the area. The attack has sparked outrage on social media platforms with many calling for officials to ‘stop the stray dogs menace’.
