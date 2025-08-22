Stray dogs row SC hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to deliver order today at 10.30 AM

Stray dogs row SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on August 22 regarding a plea seeking a stay on its August 11 directive to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to designated shelters in the Delhi-NCR region.
The matter is being considered by a special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, which had reserved its order on August 14.
Earlier, on August 11, a two-judge bench of the apex court had issued a series of directions, including instructing authorities in the Delhi-National Capital Region to begin removing stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocating them to dog shelters.
Get all the Stray dogs row SC hearing LIVE Updates here on Mint.
Animal rights activists and caregivers observed a "Black Thursday" at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Supreme Court directive for relocation of stray dogs, and pledged to carry out sterilisation drives themselves to work towards a rabies-free India.
Dressed in black and holding placards that read: "ABC is the law, compassion is the way", "Vaccinate, sterilise, return not remove", "Ahimsa for all, big or small", and "Kindness is our strength, let street dogs live," the protesters raised slogans demanding justice for street animals. (ANI)
The MCD has directed all the NGOs working with it for sterilisation and immunisation of canines to first pick up "ferocious" dogs from the vulnerable places and maintain a record of the same, including CCTV footage. (PTI)
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with regard to picking up of stray dogs.
A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to accord urgent hearing after a lawyer mentioned that an application has been filed in this regard. (PTI)
The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on August 22 the order on a plea to stay its August 11 direction to permanently relocate stray dogs from streets to dog shelters in Delhi-NCR.