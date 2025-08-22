Stray dogs row SC hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to deliver order today at 10.30 AM

Stray dogs row SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on August 22 regarding a plea seeking a stay on its August 11 directive to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to designated shelters in the Delhi-NCR region.

The matter is being considered by a special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, which had reserved its order on August 14.

Earlier, on August 11, a two-judge bench of the apex court had issued a series of directions, including instructing authorities in the Delhi-National Capital Region to begin removing stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocating them to dog shelters.

