Streaming platforms adopt Bollywood techniques to market direct-to-digital films

The over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services that are welcoming these movies to meet increasing consumer demand want to market them using the same techniques that Bollywood producers would have employed, had they arrived on the big screen. “The rigour is no different from that of a movie studio or filmmaker," said Aparna Acharekar, programming head at ZEE5 that has released Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu and will now be bringing Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara, Prakash Jha-directed Pareeksha and Baba Azmi’s Mee Raqsam on its platform. With the director and producer not having a stake in the film anymore, the entire responsibility lies with the OTT platform, Acharekar said, to create awareness across all touch points. However, as was the case with theatrical releases too, digital media will be the mainstay, including advertising on entertainment and news websites.