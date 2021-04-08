Streaming platforms focus on animation, kids’ content

“At the moment, a lot of kids content on OTT tends to be acquired because they prefer to invest in characters that are tried and tested and that they know will notch up viewership," said Rajiv Chilaka, founder and chief executive officer at Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. A decent-sized animation original in India can be made for Rs. 30-40 lakh per episode but may be acquired for 10-20% of the same cost. Investments in originals are, however, rising as India gets used to paying for content with the trend already having started for adults and soon expected to follow for children too.