Streaming platforms go aggressive on marketing big international shows

Sugandha Varshney, lead, digital marketing at technology brand DIZO said, armed with marketing budgets of over ₹20 crore, platforms are using various forms of content production, focusing on exceedingly localised brand collaborations and social media innovation to build franchises and fan engagement for international shows in India. “Word-of-mouth is the strongest marketing strategy even today, and spreading the word through an influencer that people look up to makes it easier to tap into potential audiences and pushes them to engage with the content delivered," Varshney said. One of the most recent and innovative marketing strategies was the one by Netflix for its hit international original Stranger Things that included roping in Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and partnering with influencer actors Ayush Mehra and Yashaswini R Dayama, she added.