Streaming sites gain from adult content during covid

According to a report by news portal LetsOTT, VoD service MX Player notched up the highest single-day streams (11 million) for its adult comedy Mastram this July. ALTBalaji, the OTT service owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, that reported 60% rise in viewership and a 21% spike in monthly active users (MAUs) in May 2020 as compared to the same period last year, lists erotic horror show Ragini MMS Returns as one of its most popular offerings. Further, Netflix's erotic thriller Fatal Affair emerged as its most watched movie last week, replacing Charlize Theron's The Old Guard, according to a Forbes report. A recent report by media consulting firm Ormax that lists top Indian OTT franchises, whose subsequent seasons are being looked forward to, ranks crime thrillers Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video) and Sacred Games (Netflix), both dotted with violence and explicit language, at number two and three respectively. Another Ormax listing for top OTT shows in India for the first week of July lists Amazon’s sex comedy Rasbhari at number six.