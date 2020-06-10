Streamline credit flow, FM Sitharaman tells PSBs

ECLGS is part of the government’s ₹20 trillion financial package to tide over the covid-19 crisis. This collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay for salaries, rent and restocking. It will also provide an incentive to banks and non-bank lenders to offer additional funding facility to small borrowers, by providing them 100% guarantee for any loan default. The guarantee cover will be available for additional working capital and term loan facilities up to 20% of the outstanding credit limit up to ₹25 crore as on 29 February.