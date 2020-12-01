Street vendors' livelihood, working conditions under parliamentary panel's lens

NEW DELHI: Livelihood and working condition of street vendors, one of the worst affected groups during covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown earlier this year, has come under the scrutiny of a parliamentary panel. The standing committee on urban development is looking at issues related to formalization of those employed as street vendors, protection from harassment by police and local administration as well as the need to expand its definition to semi-urban and rural areas.

The standing committee is scrutinizing the ground implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and assessing the roadblocks faced in its rollout. On Wednesday, the committee will hold a meeting on this issue and has called representatives of ministry of housing and urban affairs as well as those from state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to appear.

Members of the parliamentary committee point out that even during the process of unlock, the worst section that was first affected were street vendors who were unable to set up businesses again and faced the threat of being removed from local administration.

Delhi and its three neighbouring states were one of the worst during the national lockdown from where lakhs of migrants worker, including street vendors, returned home owing to loss of jobs and threat to livelihoods. The committee wants to know from specific state governments on what the progress has been on implementing the landmark legislation on street vendors in their respective states.

“This is one of the most significant agendas that the committee has chosen for this year. We are expecting its ambit to increase and at least three to four rounds of meeting on this issue could be in the pipeline. The idea is to check what the ground implementation of the law has been, how effective it has been and what are some of the key roadblocks which could be removed," a person aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 seeks to protect the rights of urban street vendors and to regulate street vending activities by demarcation of vending zones as well as imposing conditions and restrictions on street vending. A section of the standing committee feels that steps needs to be taken for including stakeholders in preparation of local street vending plan which are currently out of its purview.

“Town Vending Committees (TVCs) have not been very effective on the ground and in most cases have failed to do the basic job of maintaining formal survey of street vendors and giving vending certificates. Many cities have not even formed them. We feel there needs to be better protection from harassment by police and local administration which the vendors suffer even when they are in designated vending zones," the person quoted above added.

Street vendors were a key focus area when the Aatma Nirbhar package was announced by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May this year. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in June launched the PM Svanidhi, or Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme, which is a special micro-credit facility plan to provide affordable loan of up to Rs. 10,000 to more than 50 lakh street vendors, who had their businesses operational on or before 24 March. The the scheme is valid until March 2022.

According to another person aware of developments, the house panel’s focus will be on ways to financially assist street vendors and providing vending spaces which are closer to their areas of residence. “There is a need to discuss how to provide better financial assistance to street vendors including provision of low interest loans for their work," the second person added.

