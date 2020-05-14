Street vendors to get 5,000 crore special credit facility, says FM Sitharaman

The finance minster announced a special credit facility for street vendors keeping in view the adverse impact on their livelihood due to the coronavirus lockdown.
“The government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors with ₹5,000 crore special credit facility, the finance minister said. The government will provide initial working capital up to ₹10,000 to the street vendors," the minister added.
Sitharaman said the government would launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors.
Digital payments would be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be for good repayment behaviour, the finance minister added.