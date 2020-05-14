Street vendors to get 5,000 crore special credit facility, says FM Sitharaman

NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the second tranche of ₹20 trillion economic stimulus packages to reboot in the Indian economy hit coronavirus pandemic . The finance minister’s today stimulus packages aimed at helping thousands of street vendors, migrant workers , small traders, the self-employed and small farmers worst hit by COVID-19.

The finance minster announced a special credit facility for street vendors keeping in view the adverse impact on their livelihood due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“The government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors with ₹5,000 crore special credit facility, the finance minister said. The government will provide initial working capital up to ₹10,000 to the street vendors," the minister added.

Sitharaman said the government would launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors.

Digital payments would be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be for good repayment behaviour, the finance minister added.

