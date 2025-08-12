‘Streets must be free & safe’: Chidambaram reacts to SC's order on stray dogs, says must be implemented in every city

“Streets must be free and safe for all people,” said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on stray dogs, saying that it must be implemented in every city and town.

In a post on X, the former Union Minister said that it is not difficult to round up stray dogs and put them in proper dog shelters.

“All that a town needs is government or municipal land on the outskirts of a town; levelling the land and fencing it; and putting the dogs in the enclosed space,” he said.

“Of course, provisions must be made for food and water,” he said, adding, “There are cost-effective ways to find the food and water for the dogs.”

Chidambaram also said that ABC (Animal Birth Control) methods must and can be thought of in due course, “but the first task is to round up the stray dogs and put them in a protected place.”

“Streets must be free and safe for all people, especially children and elderly people,” he reiterated.

‘Cruel, shortsighted’: Rahul Gandhi on SC's order However, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed this ruling as “cruel” and “shortsighted,” saying that the voiceless are not problems to be erased.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court directive to remove all stray dogs was a step back from decades of humane policies on dogs.

Rahul Gandhi said, “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased.”

“Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” the Congress MP said.

What was the Supreme Court's order? On Monday, August 11, the Supreme Court ordered Delhi authorities to immediately begin removing stray dogs from all localities and relocating them to shelters.

The directive also applied to Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. On Monday, they protested in front of the India Gate in Delhi, and the police detained them during the protest.

The Animal Protection Organisation, PETA India's Advocacy Associate, Shaurya Agrawal, said the Supreme Court order was “impractical and illogical” and would “create chaos and more problems.”

He said, “This particular order is impractical, illogical and according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal. The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs, implement the ABC rules. Delhi has 10 lakh dogs, and only half of them are sterilised. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and more problems.”