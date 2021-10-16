OPEN APP
Home >News >India >‘Strengthened ties,’ says Indian Army as 12-day military exercise with Sri Lanka concludes
Listen to this article

The 12-day joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army – Exercise Mitra Shakti – culminated at Combat Training School, Ampara on Saturday.

“The 8th edition of the Exercise #MitraShakti21 between the Indian and the Sri Lankan Army culminated at the island nation's eastern district of Ampara (sic)," the Indian Army took to Twitter to say. 

It added that the exercise will further promote synergy and interoperability amongst the two armed forces besides further strengthening the bilateral ties.

“Besides promoting synergy & inter-operability amongst the Armed Forces, exercise further helped in cementing ties between both the Nations (sic)," said the Indian Army. 

The participating contingents expressed immense satisfaction at the termination of the exercise in terms of standards achieved during the conduct of the said exercise.strengthening

The 12-day mega military exercise from 4 to 15 October began with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation at the Combat Training School.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane witnessed the culmination of the exercise and lauded the troops of both contingents for their high standards of training and professionalism.

Army chief Gen Naravane arrived in Colombo on Tuesday on a four-day visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Gen Shavendra Silva.

The exercise got underway with the participation of an all arms contingent of 120 Indian Army personnel, headed by Colonel Prakash Kumar.

The joint military exercise has been designed to enhance understanding of transnational terrorism, inter-operability skills, conduct of joint tactical operations, sharing of each other’s best practices and experiences, the Sri Lanka Army said.

The annual training programme, which has largely contributed to strengthen bilateral military cooperation, understanding and bonds of neighbourly relations between both services, takes place alternately either in India or Sri Lanka every year, it added.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout