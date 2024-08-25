Amid ongoing uproar over the rape-murder of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital doctor and sexual abuse of two minor students at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government was strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women.

Terming crime against women as an unpardonable sin, the Prime Minister said that whoever is guilty should not be spared.

Narendra Modi made the remarks while speaking at the Lakhpati Didi rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

The Prime Minister's remark gained significance amid protests across the country over the two incidents, and demands for stringent punishments.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wrote to Prime Minister stating that daily 90 rapes take place in the country, and urged him for stringent anti-rape law.

Addressing a Lakhpati Didi rally at Jalgaon, Modi said that no government was able to do since Independence the work Modi government did for women in 10 years.

Along with increasing the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, the Prime Minister said that their safety is also the priority of the country.

“I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Today, be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters. I will once again tell every political party of the country, every state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty, he should not be spared," ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Modi further added that those who help the guilty in any form should not be spared. “Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go very clearly from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable.”

"Governments will keep coming and going, but protecting life and protecting women's dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government," said Modi.

Modi stated that his government has removed many such obstacles in the Indian Judicial Code. “A whole chapter has been created in it regarding atrocities against women and children. If the victim women do not want to go to the police station, then they can register an e-FIR from home. We have also ensured that no one will be able to tamper with the e-FIR at the police station level.”

The Prime Minister stated that Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue for years to come to ensure the state’s stability and prosperity.

“Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India,” he said.