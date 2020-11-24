Stressed developers get a lifeline

India may see a current account surplus in 2020-21 because of a fall in imports, K.V. Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the ministry of finance, said on Monday.

“The covid crisis was a negative shock to demand. This is reflected in the fact that this year we may be having a current account surplus. In Q1 (April-June) we had almost a $20 billion current account surplus. Even if we don’t see a similar performance in subsequent quarters, we are still likely to have a current account surplus, together with the emphasis on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and the behavioural change that is being attempted," he said at a virtual event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

India posted a current account surplus of $19.8 billion in April-June because of a sharp drop in imports compared to its exports as consumption fell sharply following the lockdown. A surplus in the current account implies a country is a net lender to the rest of the world. Such a surplus can help the government easily fund its deficit.

“Earlier economic crises used to be because of overheating of economies, but the covid-19 crisis is one of underheating of the economy," Subramanian said.

The spirit of the reforms announced by the government is such that medium- to long-term growth of the economy will not be impacted, he said.

Since March, the Centre has announced a series of measures to support the poor and businesses.

It also announced labour and agriculture reforms to help the economic recovery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via