Stressed loans at non-bank lenders to touch Rs1.5-1.8 tn in FY21

Stressed assets of Indian non-bank financiers and mortgage lenders are expected to reach Rs1.5-1.8 trillion, or 6-7.5% of their total assets under management (AUM), by the end of FY21, as covid-19 affected almost all asset classes of these lenders, rating agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

The one-time covid-19 restructuring window, and the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) restructuring scheme offered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will, however, limit the reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs), according to Crisil.

The current challenges on account of the pandemic impacted almost all non-banking financial company (NBFC) asset segments, unlike previous crises, it said. Operations of these lenders were curbed the most in the April-June quarter, when disbursements and collections were severely affected by the curbs on economic activity.

Collection efficiency has improved since then, but it is still some way off pre-pandemic levels in the small business, unsecured and wholesale segments, given the volatility in underlying borrower cashflows, Crisil said.

FY21 has bought unprecedented challenges to the fore for NBFCs, Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said.

“Collection efficiencies, after deteriorating sharply, have now improved, but are still not at pre-pandemic levels. There is a marked increase in overdues across certain segments and players. Nevertheless, gold loans and home loans should stay resilient, with the least impact among segments," said Sitaraman.

India’s non-bank lenders have been plagued by a liquidity crunch since an array of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in September 2018. The covid-19 pandemic aggravated their problems as while their borrowers sought debt recast, they themselves were ineligible to get their borrowings restructured. RBI has only recently allowed non-bank lenders to avail of funds raised by banks under the on-tap targeted long-term repo scheme first announced in October last year.

Wholesale loans, vehicle finance, MSME finance, and unsecured loans have been in spotlight this year because of a rise in stressed assets, Crisil said. However, it pointed out that the big challenge this year will be the unsecured personal loans segment, where underlying stress has increased significantly with early-bucket delinquencies more than doubling for many NBFCs. This segment had last seen such pressure in 2008-10, after the global financial crisis, it said.

The way NBFCs approach restructuring will differ by asset class and segment and while the traditional ones such as home loans have seen sub-1% restructuring, for unsecured loans it is substantially higher at 6-8% on average, and for vehicle loans 3-5%, according to Rahul Malik, associate director, Crisil Ratings.

“A good proportion of real estate and structured credit is also expected to benefit from the RBI move to afford flexibility on date of commencement of commercial operations, so recast under the covid-19 scheme could be limited," Malik said.

