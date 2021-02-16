Stressed loans at non-bank lenders to touch Rs1.5-1.8 tn in FY21

Stressed loans at non-bank lenders to touch Rs1.5-1.8 tn in FY212 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 03:25 PM IST
- Stressed assets will be 6-7.5% of total AUM by the end of FY21 as covid-19 affected almost all asset classes of the lenders
Stressed assets of Indian non-bank financiers and mortgage lenders are expected to reach Rs1.5-1.8 trillion, or 6-7.5% of their total assets under management (AUM), by the end of FY21, as covid-19 affected almost all asset classes of these lenders, rating agency Crisil said on Tuesday.
The one-time covid-19 restructuring window, and the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) restructuring scheme offered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will, however, limit the reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs), according to Crisil.
Delhi women's panel sends notice to police seeking details of Disha Ravi's arrest3 min read . 03:50 PM IST
FM Sitharaman holds post-budget meeting with RBI central board directors1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
India-China disengagement: Videos show PLA removing tents, tanks rolling back2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
Explainer: Why Indian police arrested Disha Ravi, a 22-yr-old climate activist2 min read . 03:24 PM IST
Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms
The current challenges on account of the pandemic impacted almost all non-banking financial company (NBFC) asset segments, unlike previous crises, it said. Operations of these lenders were curbed the most in the April-June quarter, when disbursements and collections were severely affected by the curbs on economic activity.
Collection efficiency has improved since then, but it is still some way off pre-pandemic levels in the small business, unsecured and wholesale segments, given the volatility in underlying borrower cashflows, Crisil said.
FY21 has bought unprecedented challenges to the fore for NBFCs, Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said.
“Collection efficiencies, after deteriorating sharply, have now improved, but are still not at pre-pandemic levels. There is a marked increase in overdues across certain segments and players. Nevertheless, gold loans and home loans should stay resilient, with the least impact among segments," said Sitaraman.
India’s non-bank lenders have been plagued by a liquidity crunch since an array of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in September 2018. The covid-19 pandemic aggravated their problems as while their borrowers sought debt recast, they themselves were ineligible to get their borrowings restructured. RBI has only recently allowed non-bank lenders to avail of funds raised by banks under the on-tap targeted long-term repo scheme first announced in October last year.
RailTel IPO oversubscribed in first few hours: 10 things to know2 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Amazon to make Fire TV Stick devices in India in a mega boost 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'2 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Tata Communications announces partnership with Google Cloud. Shares up 10%1 min read . 02:09 PM IST
Wholesale loans, vehicle finance, MSME finance, and unsecured loans have been in spotlight this year because of a rise in stressed assets, Crisil said. However, it pointed out that the big challenge this year will be the unsecured personal loans segment, where underlying stress has increased significantly with early-bucket delinquencies more than doubling for many NBFCs. This segment had last seen such pressure in 2008-10, after the global financial crisis, it said.
The way NBFCs approach restructuring will differ by asset class and segment and while the traditional ones such as home loans have seen sub-1% restructuring, for unsecured loans it is substantially higher at 6-8% on average, and for vehicle loans 3-5%, according to Rahul Malik, associate director, Crisil Ratings.
“A good proportion of real estate and structured credit is also expected to benefit from the RBI move to afford flexibility on date of commencement of commercial operations, so recast under the covid-19 scheme could be limited," Malik said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.