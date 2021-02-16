Stressed loans at non-bank lenders to touch Rs1.5-1.8 tn in FY21

Wholesale loans, vehicle finance, MSME finance, and unsecured loans have been in spotlight this year because of a rise in stressed assets, Crisil said. However, it pointed out that the big challenge this year will be the unsecured personal loans segment, where underlying stress has increased significantly with early-bucket delinquencies more than doubling for many NBFCs. This segment had last seen such pressure in 2008-10, after the global financial crisis, it said.