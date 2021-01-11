Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that stretched valuations of financial assets could pose risks to financial stability. In his foreword to Financial Stability Report, banks and financial intermediaries need to be cognisant of these risks and spillovers in an interconnected financial system.

Das also reiterated that banks could be faced with balance sheet impairment and capital shortfalls once regulatory reliefs get rolled back. He added that the easy liquidity and financing conditions have helped banks improve their financial parameters. However the available accounting numbers obscure the true recognition of stress owing to the asset quality standstill. Das had made a similar observation in the Trends and Progress report, which was released in December, where he cautioned that banks and non-banks could see substantial impairment in loan assets.

“Banks will be called to meet the funding requirements of the economy as it traces a revival from the pandemic. Consequently, maintaining the health of the banking sector remains a policy priority and preservation of the stability of the financial system is an overarching goal," he said.

Banks and shadow lenders in India were hit hard by the pandemic and a stringent nationwide lockdown, which brought the economy to a near standstill, impacting the ability of borrowers to repay and demand for loans.

Das also said that banks should focus on raising capital and also look at alterations in business models to meet the emerging challenges for future expansion. He said that as growth impulses take root, the private sector capex cycle should revive as existing capacities get utilised and new capacities are added. This will require the financial system to intermediate expanded growth requirements of Indian business, Das said.

