Das also reiterated that banks could be faced with balance sheet impairment and capital shortfalls once regulatory reliefs get rolled back. He added that the easy liquidity and financing conditions have helped banks improve their financial parameters. However the available accounting numbers obscure the true recognition of stress owing to the asset quality standstill. Das had made a similar observation in the Trends and Progress report, which was released in December, where he cautioned that banks and non-banks could see substantial impairment in loan assets.