‘Strict action needed…’: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh calls for ‘stronger laws to block pornography sites’ in Rajya Sabha

Former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, on Thursday, raised concerns about vulgar and explicit content on social media and called for “stronger laws to block pornography websites and regulate harmful content online.” He made the comments while speaking during the Budget Session of the Parliament.

“Strict action is needed. The Government of India should enforce stronger laws to block pornography websites and regulate harmful content online. Children should not be allowed on social media before the age of 16, and strong age-verification systems must be implemented,” said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP.

The former cricketer also called for stronger age-verification systems for all social media platforms.

‘Affecting their mental health…’ Harbhajan Singh claimed that in recent days children have been getting addicted to social media platforms like Instagram and are also being exposed to “semi-pornographic content” at a very young age – which is affecting their mental health.

“Our children’s future is at risk. Today many kids are getting addicted to social media platforms like Instagram and are being exposed to sexualized or semi-pornographic content at a very young age. This is affecting their mental health, increasing anxiety and depression, and shaping their mindset in unhealthy ways,” said the AAP MP.

Harbhajan Singh's comments come at a time when several states are exploring stricter curbs on social media use by minors.

Which states have a social media ban for under-16s? Earlier this month, Karnataka became the first Indian state to impose a ban on social media for children under the age of 16 years. Andhra Pradesh has also panned to ban social media access for children under 13, with the government considering whether to extend it to teenagers up to 16.

On Wednesday, 11 March, Punjab minister Aman Arora told the Assembly that the state government will take the matter of framing rules for social media usage by minors with the Centre, and evaluate the global best practices to safeguard children's interests, reported PTI.

‘Needs to be age-specific…' Arora said that legal restrictions on social media usage by minors could be implemented through rules framed by the government of India under the Information Technology Act, 2000, including age-verification requirements for social media intermediaries.