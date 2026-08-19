India issues strict curbs, oversight on stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds

New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.
The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.