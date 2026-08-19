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India issues strict curbs, oversight on stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read19 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,641 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.33 trillion by 2033.
India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at ₹7,641 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach ₹4.33 trillion by 2033.(AFP)
Summary

The health ministry said there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.

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New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.

New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.

The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.

The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.

While navigating the complexities of stem cell therapy, it is imperative to balance innovation with caution, said Dr. Rajiv Bahl, secretary, department of health research and director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, and Dr. Lovneesh G Krishna of the Directorate General of Health Services.

Also Read | Health ministry revises anaemia diagnosis rules for pregnant women, infants

“The guidelines aim to address this balance by emphasizing the importance of rigorous clinical trials, ethical considerations, and patient safety,” they said in a document titled Evidence-based Guidelines for the use of Stem Cell Therapy: Microvascular Conditions published by the ministry.

Microvascular conditions refer to diseases and disorders that affect the body’s smallest blood vessels—capillaries, arterioles and venules— depriving tissues of oxygen-rich blood.

Microvascular dysfunction often persists in critical limb ischemia and non-healing wounds or chronic wounds, even after large-vessel blood flow is surgically restored. Critical limb ischemia is an advanced form of peripheral artery disease in which blood flow to the body’s extremities —most commonly the feet and legs—is reduced or completely blocked.

Effective treatment options for these conditions remain limited, prompting interest in stem cells. However, the government has stepped in to address unregulated adoption of such medical interventions. Stem cell therapy involves the use of a certain category of cells from bone marrow, fat or blood to regenerate, repair or replace damaged, sick or worn-out tissue.

Market scope

India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at 7,641 crore ($881 million) in 2024 and is projected to reach 4.33 trillion ($5 billion) by 2033, according to the Brand India Equity Foundation, set up by the commerce and industry ministry.

According to the ministry’s document, a multidisciplinary panel evaluated randomized controlled trials, and the synthesized evidence showed very low certainty of clinical benefits of stem cell therapy for both critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds.

Also Read | Regulator lens on blurry or tucked away medicine label details

“Stem cell therapy is not recommended in routine clinical practice for the treatment of critical limb ischemia. It may be used only in the context of rigorously conducted randomized controlled trials,” the ministry noted in the document.

Critical limb ischemia is characterized by rest pain—continuous pain in the toes or feet even when physically inactive—and gangrene. While trials indicated a slight reduction in major amputations, the benefit was statistically non-significant. Critical outcomes like ulcer healing, pain-free walking distance and mortality showed no meaningful advantage over usual care.

An identical recommendation applied to chronic wounds resulting from diabetes, venous insufficiency or leprosy, with the ministry not recommending stem cell therapy in their routine clinical treatment and only in the context of rigorously conducted randomized controlled trials.

Risk of bias

The review found high risk of bias across studies, small participant numbers, brief follow-up periods, and broad inconsistencies in cell sources.

Under the guidelines, trials utilizing cells with less than minimal manipulation—leaving the harvested cells in their near-original state— must secure registered Institutional Ethics Committee approval and record cell counts. For trials involving more than minimal manipulation —altering them to change their behaviour—mandatory clearance from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization is required, in addition to ethics approval.

Also Read | Nicotine pouches emerging as a new public health concern, finds study

The guidelines establish national clinical standards, protect patients from unproven therapies and define research priorities.

“Stem cell therapy should not be routinely used where evidence of benefit remains uncertain, particularly given the costs and potential for commercial exploitation,” said Dr. Alexander Thomas, founder and patron of the Association of Healthcare Providers. “At the same time, research must continue through regulated clinical trials with long term safety and outcome monitoring.”

Ultimately, the patient is the most important person in this ecosystem, Thomas said, adding that they must be protected from unproven treatments while responsible innovation is encouraged.

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    Meet the Author

    Priyanka Sharma

    Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

    aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

    Read Less
    Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
    HomeNewsIndiaIndia issues strict curbs, oversight on stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds

    India issues strict curbs, oversight on stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds

    Priyanka Sharma
    3 min read19 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,641 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.33 trillion by 2033.
    India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at ₹7,641 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach ₹4.33 trillion by 2033.(AFP)
    Summary

    The health ministry said there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.

    Gift this article

    New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.

    New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.

    The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.

    The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.

    While navigating the complexities of stem cell therapy, it is imperative to balance innovation with caution, said Dr. Rajiv Bahl, secretary, department of health research and director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, and Dr. Lovneesh G Krishna of the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Also Read | Health ministry revises anaemia diagnosis rules for pregnant women, infants

    “The guidelines aim to address this balance by emphasizing the importance of rigorous clinical trials, ethical considerations, and patient safety,” they said in a document titled Evidence-based Guidelines for the use of Stem Cell Therapy: Microvascular Conditions published by the ministry.

    Microvascular conditions refer to diseases and disorders that affect the body’s smallest blood vessels—capillaries, arterioles and venules— depriving tissues of oxygen-rich blood.

    Microvascular dysfunction often persists in critical limb ischemia and non-healing wounds or chronic wounds, even after large-vessel blood flow is surgically restored. Critical limb ischemia is an advanced form of peripheral artery disease in which blood flow to the body’s extremities —most commonly the feet and legs—is reduced or completely blocked.

    Effective treatment options for these conditions remain limited, prompting interest in stem cells. However, the government has stepped in to address unregulated adoption of such medical interventions. Stem cell therapy involves the use of a certain category of cells from bone marrow, fat or blood to regenerate, repair or replace damaged, sick or worn-out tissue.

    Market scope

    India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at 7,641 crore ($881 million) in 2024 and is projected to reach 4.33 trillion ($5 billion) by 2033, according to the Brand India Equity Foundation, set up by the commerce and industry ministry.

    According to the ministry’s document, a multidisciplinary panel evaluated randomized controlled trials, and the synthesized evidence showed very low certainty of clinical benefits of stem cell therapy for both critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds.

    Also Read | Regulator lens on blurry or tucked away medicine label details

    “Stem cell therapy is not recommended in routine clinical practice for the treatment of critical limb ischemia. It may be used only in the context of rigorously conducted randomized controlled trials,” the ministry noted in the document.

    Critical limb ischemia is characterized by rest pain—continuous pain in the toes or feet even when physically inactive—and gangrene. While trials indicated a slight reduction in major amputations, the benefit was statistically non-significant. Critical outcomes like ulcer healing, pain-free walking distance and mortality showed no meaningful advantage over usual care.

    An identical recommendation applied to chronic wounds resulting from diabetes, venous insufficiency or leprosy, with the ministry not recommending stem cell therapy in their routine clinical treatment and only in the context of rigorously conducted randomized controlled trials.

    Risk of bias

    The review found high risk of bias across studies, small participant numbers, brief follow-up periods, and broad inconsistencies in cell sources.

    Under the guidelines, trials utilizing cells with less than minimal manipulation—leaving the harvested cells in their near-original state— must secure registered Institutional Ethics Committee approval and record cell counts. For trials involving more than minimal manipulation —altering them to change their behaviour—mandatory clearance from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization is required, in addition to ethics approval.

    Also Read | Nicotine pouches emerging as a new public health concern, finds study

    The guidelines establish national clinical standards, protect patients from unproven therapies and define research priorities.

    “Stem cell therapy should not be routinely used where evidence of benefit remains uncertain, particularly given the costs and potential for commercial exploitation,” said Dr. Alexander Thomas, founder and patron of the Association of Healthcare Providers. “At the same time, research must continue through regulated clinical trials with long term safety and outcome monitoring.”

    Ultimately, the patient is the most important person in this ecosystem, Thomas said, adding that they must be protected from unproven treatments while responsible innovation is encouraged.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Priyanka Sharma

      Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

      aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

      Read Less
      Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
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