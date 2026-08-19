India issues strict curbs, oversight on stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds

New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: India has issued guidelines to restrict the use of stem cell therapy for microvascular conditions, barring its routine clinical administration, and permitting it strictly within authorized research trials, according to two senior officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.
The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.
The ministry of health and family welfare and the department of health research have intervened in the matter following concerns over unverified commercial practices, noting that there has been “rampant use of this experimental therapy despite limited knowledge of its safety and efficacy” and little evidence to show any clinical benefits.
While navigating the complexities of stem cell therapy, it is imperative to balance innovation with caution, said Dr. Rajiv Bahl, secretary, department of health research and director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, and Dr. Lovneesh G Krishna of the Directorate General of Health Services.
“The guidelines aim to address this balance by emphasizing the importance of rigorous clinical trials, ethical considerations, and patient safety,” they said in a document titled Evidence-based Guidelines for the use of Stem Cell Therapy: Microvascular Conditions published by the ministry.
Microvascular conditions refer to diseases and disorders that affect the body’s smallest blood vessels—capillaries, arterioles and venules— depriving tissues of oxygen-rich blood.
Microvascular dysfunction often persists in critical limb ischemia and non-healing wounds or chronic wounds, even after large-vessel blood flow is surgically restored. Critical limb ischemia is an advanced form of peripheral artery disease in which blood flow to the body’s extremities —most commonly the feet and legs—is reduced or completely blocked.
Effective treatment options for these conditions remain limited, prompting interest in stem cells. However, the government has stepped in to address unregulated adoption of such medical interventions. Stem cell therapy involves the use of a certain category of cells from bone marrow, fat or blood to regenerate, repair or replace damaged, sick or worn-out tissue.
Market scope
India's regenerative medicine market, which includes stem cell-based therapy, was valued at ₹7,641 crore ($881 million) in 2024 and is projected to reach ₹4.33 trillion ($5 billion) by 2033, according to the Brand India Equity Foundation, set up by the commerce and industry ministry.
According to the ministry’s document, a multidisciplinary panel evaluated randomized controlled trials, and the synthesized evidence showed very low certainty of clinical benefits of stem cell therapy for both critical limb ischemia and chronic wounds.
“Stem cell therapy is not recommended in routine clinical practice for the treatment of critical limb ischemia. It may be used only in the context of rigorously conducted randomized controlled trials,” the ministry noted in the document.
Critical limb ischemia is characterized by rest pain—continuous pain in the toes or feet even when physically inactive—and gangrene. While trials indicated a slight reduction in major amputations, the benefit was statistically non-significant. Critical outcomes like ulcer healing, pain-free walking distance and mortality showed no meaningful advantage over usual care.
An identical recommendation applied to chronic wounds resulting from diabetes, venous insufficiency or leprosy, with the ministry not recommending stem cell therapy in their routine clinical treatment and only in the context of rigorously conducted randomized controlled trials.
Risk of bias
The review found high risk of bias across studies, small participant numbers, brief follow-up periods, and broad inconsistencies in cell sources.
Under the guidelines, trials utilizing cells with less than minimal manipulation—leaving the harvested cells in their near-original state— must secure registered Institutional Ethics Committee approval and record cell counts. For trials involving more than minimal manipulation —altering them to change their behaviour—mandatory clearance from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization is required, in addition to ethics approval.
The guidelines establish national clinical standards, protect patients from unproven therapies and define research priorities.
“Stem cell therapy should not be routinely used where evidence of benefit remains uncertain, particularly given the costs and potential for commercial exploitation,” said Dr. Alexander Thomas, founder and patron of the Association of Healthcare Providers. “At the same time, research must continue through regulated clinical trials with long term safety and outcome monitoring.”
Ultimately, the patient is the most important person in this ecosystem, Thomas said, adding that they must be protected from unproven treatments while responsible innovation is encouraged.