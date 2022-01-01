Strict curbs might be re-imposed in Maharashtra if the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday in the wake of Omicron variant surge. This comes at a time when the state is witnessing a sudden rise in the nurmber of daily COVID cases.

“Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed," the minister told reporters, as qouted by news agency PTI, adding, “PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune."

Regarding state government imposing more covid curbs, Pawar said the state government is keeping a tab on the increasing number of patients. "If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction everybody should follow norms," he said.

Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 12 days of 2021. The state reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases yesterday, as much as 50% more than Thursday.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,631 new COVID-19 cases, almost 2,000 more than Thursday, which took the caseload in the city on the last day of the year to 7,85,110, a civic official had said. This was a rise of 53 per cent over 3,671 cases recorded on Thursday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pune city touched 5.9 per cent on Friday after 412 cases were detected, raising the tally within civic limits to 5,10,218, as per officials.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events, and funerals.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

Further, the order states, "In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."

(With inputs from agencies)

