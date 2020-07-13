Strict guidelines issued for 7-day Bengaluru lockdown to contain Covid-19

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 41,000-mark as 2738 new cases were reported on Monday. The number of active cases in Karnataka stood at 24,572, almost a month ahead of projections made by the government when it estimated that the state will have around 25,000 cases by mid-August. A record 73 people lost their lives to Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, that takes the total number of fatalities to 761, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.