‘Strict norms to add stocks on indices’

“The index criteria for including any stock into an index or excluding any existing stock from an index is well defined, documented and made available on NSE and NSE Indices website (www.nseindia.com and www.niftyindices.com). The specific methodology for each Nifty index may be different based on the objective of the index and the underlying market that the index seeks to represent. For example, the inclusion of stocks in Nifty 50, India’s flagship index, is based on free-float market capitalization, impact cost, trading frequency, and availability of stock for trading in the F&O (futures and options) segment of the exchange."

