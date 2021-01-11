Strict vigil of poultry, water bodies required to curb bird flu spread: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that constant vigil at places where birds can gather is important to control the spread of bird flu.

"Poultry farms, zoos and water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

The PM's advisory came after the central government confirmed that cases of bird flu have been reported in 10 states across the country.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand joined Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat to confirm the outbreak on Monday.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States and UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Moreover, maintaining adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with Health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.

