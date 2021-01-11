Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Strict vigil of poultry, water bodies required to curb bird flu spread: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Strict vigil of poultry, water bodies required to curb bird flu spread: PM Modi

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The PM's advisory came after the central government confirmed that cases of bird flu have been reported in 10 states
  • States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that constant vigil at places where birds can gather is important to control the spread of bird flu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that constant vigil at places where birds can gather is important to control the spread of bird flu.

"Poultry farms, zoos and water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

December air traffic up 12% sequentially: Icra

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says it will pass order on farm laws tomorrow

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

Cement demand expected to grow by up to 20% in FY22: ICRA

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Impeachment article against Trump on Wed, expect it will pass, says lawmaker

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

"Poultry farms, zoos and water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

December air traffic up 12% sequentially: Icra

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Supreme Court says it will pass order on farm laws tomorrow

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

Cement demand expected to grow by up to 20% in FY22: ICRA

2 min read . 06:28 PM IST

Impeachment article against Trump on Wed, expect it will pass, says lawmaker

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The PM's advisory came after the central government confirmed that cases of bird flu have been reported in 10 states across the country.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand joined Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat to confirm the outbreak on Monday.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States and UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Moreover, maintaining adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with Health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.