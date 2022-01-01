Maharashtra’ Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today sounded a warning to the people of Maharashtra as the state is recording a steep increase in the daily Covid-19 cases.

He said that strict restrictions may be clamped if the new cases continue to rise in the state as reported by news agency PTI. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases which was as much as 50% rise compared to a tally the day before.

Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune," he told reporters.

The minister also said,"We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus.

Pawar said the state government is keeping a tab on the increasing number of patients. "If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction everybody should follow norms," he said. Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 12 days of 2021.

Earlier, another Maharashtra state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday that the stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it.

“The stage of lockdown is approaching. But the chief minister will take a decision on when to impose it," Wadettiwar, the minister for disaster management, told reporters. Decision on restrictions on travel and colleges will be taken together, he added.

In an another related development, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Friday said curbs announced by the Maharashtra government to check the spread of COVID-19 amid the Omicron scare will come into force from midnight. The order by NMC commissioner Radhakrishnan B said attendance at marriages and social, cultural, political and religious events will be restricted to 50, while the limit would be 20 for funerals.

*with inputs from agencies

