NEW DELHI: Strides Pharma Science Ltd will soon start its own clinical trial of potential covid-19 drug favirpiravir, becoming only the second firm in India to conduct a study on the broad-spectrum antiviral’s use in treating the fatal respiratory disease after Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“We have the approval (from Drug Controller General of India) to conduct human study and we will be starting the studies soon," Strides Pharma founder and non-executive chairman Arun Kumar said on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.

While Kumar said apex drug regulator, DCGI V.G. Somani, has approved the clinical trial, he did not give details on the number of sites that the trial will be conducted, or when it will start.

The Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm had on 29 April announced that it will seek approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), which is headed by the DCGI Somani, to sell the generic version of favipiravir.

The drugmaker has already developed and commercialized the antiviral tablets and will export it to three countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Strides has developed favipiravir tablets in 400 mg and 200 mg strengths for convenient dosage administration.

Favipiravir was developed by Japan’s Toyama Chemical, which is part of the Fujifilm group, and sold under the name of Avigan. The drug was developed to treat influenza and went generic last year.

The development comes even as world over multiple existing drugs are being looked at for treatment of the novel coronavirus infection, including the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-cancer combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, Gilead’s patented drug remdesivir, which had earlier failed trials to cure Ebola, among others.

With no drugs showing signs, world-over, countries are developing their own protocols by giving emergency use authorisations to existing drugs which are showing potential.

“Several countries are creating their own protocols for repurposed drugs. As you can see, many countries have taken HCQ off their protocols, but Brazil yesterday has put HCQ as the primary treatment regimen. So everybody is creating protocols based on science, or lack of it, and at this time, we live in a world of ambiguity," Kumar said.

Glenmark has started the process of its clinical trials earlier this month, which it expects to complete by August.

In Glenmark’s study, about 150 patients with mild to moderate covid-19 will be enrolled in 10 hospitals for the randomized, open-label study.

As per the government’s clinical trial registry, enrolment of patients for Glenmark’s phase 3 trial began on Wednesday.

Experimental treatment in China and other countries showed that the drug demonstrated positive outcomes, including reduction in duration of covid-19 infection, and improved lung conditions for the patients.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated