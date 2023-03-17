The government employees have been on strike in Maharashtra in order to seek restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. As the strike entered its third day on Thursday, it emerged that the state government appointed private agencies to fill up vacancies on a contractual basis, news agency PTI has reported.

The umbrella body of the unions coordinating the strike blamed the government's "stubborn attitude" for the continuance of their agitation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said discussions were held with the Maharashtra State Municipal Council and Cadre Employees Association and subsequently, all office-bearers of the organisation and 60,000 employees affiliated to it announced that they are withdrawing from the strike, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, a statement was accepted through the organization about withdrawing the strike.

An application seeking an end to the strike was filed in the High Court, and it could be heard on Friday. Government hospitals were the worst affected by the strike which also took a toll on the functioning of the administration.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while chairing a review meeting of the Health department at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan to take stock of the state's preparedness amid reports of Covid-19 and Influenza H3N2 cases. "Along with these measures, the help of private hospitals should also be taken so that there are no obstacles to the treatment of the affected people in the light of the protests by government employees (demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme). If needed, doctors and healthcare staff from private hospitals should be roped in for the treatment of patients," the CM had said.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Industries, Energy and Labour department on March 14, the day the strike began, nine private agencies have been appointed to hire "highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and non-skilled" personnel on contract.

Notably, one of the demands of the striking employees is that some 2,37,000 vacant posts in the government be filled up, contract employees be regularised and the superannuation age be increased to 60 years from 58 years.

Vishwas Katkar, convenor of the committee of some 35 unions of state government employees, semi-government employees and teachers, said the strike will continue on Friday "because of the stubborn attitude of the government."

"Our strike will continue until the Maharashtra government implements the Old Pension Scheme. We do not accept the three-member committee appointed by the government (to look into the issue)," he said.

OPS is a retirement scheme approved by the central government which provides a monthly pension to the beneficiaries till the end of their life service. Under this, the amount of monthly pension is equal to half of the last salary drawn by an individual where as NPS is the latest retirement scheme in which the beneficiaries will be able to withdraw 60 percent of the amount invested after retirement.

Meanwhile, lawyer and activist Gunratan Sadavarte filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking immediate withdrawal of the strike. Patients in government hospitals were suffering because of the strike which has also overlapped with board exams, he said.

The application could be heard on Friday. In Akola, union leader Rajendra Nerkar said MLAs who serve for five years get pension, but the employees who serve for 30-35 years do not get any pension which is gross injustice.

In Nashik, striking employees took out a huge rally from Golf Club ground to Shivaji Road.

Meanwhile, On 16 March, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha that as many as 1,20,279 persons have applied online to opt for higher pension under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) till 9 March 2023. Last year in November, the Supreme Court had asked the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to give four months time to subscribers as well as pensioners to contribute on their actual salaries towards EPS-95.

Many EPFO subscribers have been contributing on threshold (pensionable salary) of ₹15,000 per month which is less than their actual pay. This option will enable beneficiaries to get higher pension eventually. "Till 09.03.2023, 1,20,279 applications/ joint options were applied online at Unified Portal of EPFO by the employees," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)