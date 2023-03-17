Strike in Maharashtra for OPS enters 3rd day; govt appoints private agencies to hire personnel on contract basis4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:55 AM IST
The Industry, Energy and Labor department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on the first day of the strike and authorised the hiring of highly qualified, skilled, semi-skilled, and non-skilled workers on a contract basis through nine commercial agencies.
The government employees have been on strike in Maharashtra in order to seek restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. As the strike entered its third day on Thursday, it emerged that the state government appointed private agencies to fill up vacancies on a contractual basis, news agency PTI has reported.
