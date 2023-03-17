Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while chairing a review meeting of the Health department at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan to take stock of the state's preparedness amid reports of Covid-19 and Influenza H3N2 cases. "Along with these measures, the help of private hospitals should also be taken so that there are no obstacles to the treatment of the affected people in the light of the protests by government employees (demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme). If needed, doctors and healthcare staff from private hospitals should be roped in for the treatment of patients," the CM had said.