Stringent domestic food safety standards essential to boost consumer confidence: Govt official

New Delhi: There is a need to implement stringent food safety standards to boost consumer trust both within the country and overseas, according to Sanoj Kumar Jha, additional secretary, ministry of food processing industries on Monday. Jha highlighted the crucial role of food safety in the rapid growth of the Indian food processing sector.

Addressing the ‘FICCI conference on Capability Enhancement for Safe Food Business and Accession Ceremony of All India Cadre of Safe Food Business Professionals,’ Jha emphasized the significance of India’s agriculture and processed food industries during the pandemic. He noted that several countries are now seeking to establish robust food security measures and stressed the importance of adhering to export-related food safety standards prevalent in various nations.

“Not only for export purposes but also for domestic consumption and health issues, we need to ensure that the food we eat and export meets minimum standards. Compliance with the standards of countries like Europe, the US, or Africa is crucial for successful exports," Jha asserted.

Jha also underscored the evolving nature of food safety regulations and norms set by the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI). He said that the FSSAI is continually improving regulations to strengthen food safety measures.

“The norms will keep getting more and more stringent going forward," he said, adding that it is crucial to ensure food safety even among local street food vendors.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure safe food consumption and export practices.

Prabhat K Nema, director at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management (NIFTEM), highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in enhancing capacity in the food processing industry. He mentioned NIFTEM’s collaborations with leading institutions and industry partners to develop courses aimed at nurturing skilled business leaders who can cater to the industry’s evolving needs.