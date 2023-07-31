Stringent domestic food safety standards essential to boost consumer confidence: Govt official

Stringent domestic food safety standards essential to boost consumer confidence: Govt official2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Not only for export purposes but also for domestic consumption and health issues, we need to ensure that the food we eat and export meets minimum standards. Compliance with the standards of countries like Europe, the US, or Africa is crucial for successful exports
New Delhi: There is a need to implement stringent food safety standards to boost consumer trust both within the country and overseas, according to Sanoj Kumar Jha, additional secretary, ministry of food processing industries on Monday. Jha highlighted the crucial role of food safety in the rapid growth of the Indian food processing sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×