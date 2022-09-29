‘Strive for relationship built on…’ Jaishankar on India-China relations

While informing that the current world order is very globalised, extremely interlocked, and interdependent Jaishankar said “To me, in a globalised world, countries are conscious today that the world is not unipolar, it’s not bipolar, they need there to be multiple players, they need to work together, there are common interests at stake out here. The rest of the region actually looks at the more capable countries to pull their weight and work together. I think that's the kind of situation,"