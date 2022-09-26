Talking about the rupee's current performance, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst- Commodity & Currency at Reliance Securities said, "The Indian Rupee tumbled against the dollar on Monday as the greenback surged higher after the Sterling tumbled against the dollar after traders rushed for the exits on mounting concern that the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit. The Rupee ended weaker by 0.8% at 81.6225 per dollar, having touched an all-time low of 81.6526 during the day."