Earthquake Today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir as magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Afghanistan

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated27 Jun 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir (Representative file photo)
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir (Representative file photo)

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), with tremors felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR. The quake occurred at 7:04 pm and struck at a depth of 215 km beneath the surface.

While there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The NCS confirmed the seismic activity in a post on social media platform X.



(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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