Subscribe

Earthquake Today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir as magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Afghanistan

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated27 Jun 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir (Representative file photo)
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir (Representative file photo)
AI Quick Read

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), with tremors felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR. The quake occurred at 7:04 pm and struck at a depth of 215 km beneath the surface.

Advertisement

While there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The NCS confirmed the seismic activity in a post on social media platform X.



(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Advertisement

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaEarthquake Today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir as magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement
Read Next Story