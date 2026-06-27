Earthquake Today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir as magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Afghanistan

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), with tremors felt across northern India, including Delhi-NCR. The quake occurred at 7:04 pm and struck at a depth of 215 km beneath the surface.
While there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.
The NCS confirmed the seismic activity in a post on social media platform X.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)