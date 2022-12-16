Strong internal legal system, expertise in laws key to dealing with land disputes: Defence Minister

New Delhi: Strong internal legal system and expertise in laws key to dealing with land disputes, said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Addressing the Defence Estates Day event, the minister said that certain elements sometimes encroach upon the government land by forging documents and taking advantage of legal loopholes, resulting in a litigation that goes on for years.
New Delhi: Strong internal legal system and expertise in laws key to dealing with land disputes, said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Addressing the Defence Estates Day event, the minister said that certain elements sometimes encroach upon the government land by forging documents and taking advantage of legal loopholes, resulting in a litigation that goes on for years.
Singh added that the time, money and energy wasted in the process must be avoided. “Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) must equip themselves to stay always ready to deal with such issues."
Singh added that the time, money and energy wasted in the process must be avoided. “Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) must equip themselves to stay always ready to deal with such issues."
He said that there are many law universities and colleges in our country with which DGDE can collaborate to train and update its officers in land laws. “Officers should remain updated on judgments of different courts on land issues. Focus should be on capacity building and making the processes simpler & better using new technologies. The department must continue to increase its competencies in the field of land management and local area administration, while striving to make its system more robust."
He said that there are many law universities and colleges in our country with which DGDE can collaborate to train and update its officers in land laws. “Officers should remain updated on judgments of different courts on land issues. Focus should be on capacity building and making the processes simpler & better using new technologies. The department must continue to increase its competencies in the field of land management and local area administration, while striving to make its system more robust."
The minister added that the maintenance and management of defence land is one of the tasks of national importance. “DGDE has rolled out numerous steps in this direction, including the survey and digitization of about 18 lakh acre of defence land and establishment of a Centre of Excellence to promote the use of latest technologies in land surveys."
The minister added that the maintenance and management of defence land is one of the tasks of national importance. “DGDE has rolled out numerous steps in this direction, including the survey and digitization of about 18 lakh acre of defence land and establishment of a Centre of Excellence to promote the use of latest technologies in land surveys."
Singh said that DGDE developed artificial intelligence-based software to detect unauthorized constructions and encroachments on defence land, which has been put to use in cantonments across the country.
Singh said that DGDE developed artificial intelligence-based software to detect unauthorized constructions and encroachments on defence land, which has been put to use in cantonments across the country.
“Unauthorized constructions and encroachments were earlier detected on the basis of physical verification, which is time consuming and prone to errors. The software will increase surveillance by land holding & land using departments and prevent unauthorized constructions and encroachments," he added.
“Unauthorized constructions and encroachments were earlier detected on the basis of physical verification, which is time consuming and prone to errors. The software will increase surveillance by land holding & land using departments and prevent unauthorized constructions and encroachments," he added.
The minister appreciated that the e-Chhawani software has been shortlisted for the Digital India Awards 2022 under the category of digital empowerment of citizens. “The achievement is a proof that the software has played an important role in providing citizen centric services to the residents of cantonments. DGDE should develop and expand this application for the benefit of general public as well."
The minister appreciated that the e-Chhawani software has been shortlisted for the Digital India Awards 2022 under the category of digital empowerment of citizens. “The achievement is a proof that the software has played an important role in providing citizen centric services to the residents of cantonments. DGDE should develop and expand this application for the benefit of general public as well."
Singh added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested DGDE to conduct a survey for Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI). “It is the first survey of land and buildings by DGDE outside Ministry of Defence, which will be started by DEO Delhi in collaboration with revenue authorities from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. DGDE should prepare updated maps and land details for CEPI using latest technology."
Singh added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested DGDE to conduct a survey for Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI). “It is the first survey of land and buildings by DGDE outside Ministry of Defence, which will be started by DEO Delhi in collaboration with revenue authorities from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. DGDE should prepare updated maps and land details for CEPI using latest technology."
The event also witnessed the inauguration of SUVIDYA (Multilingual Cantt Board School Management Module) and BHOOMI RAKSHA (Encroachment Removal Module) by the minister.
The event also witnessed the inauguration of SUVIDYA (Multilingual Cantt Board School Management Module) and BHOOMI RAKSHA (Encroachment Removal Module) by the minister.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.