Strong pent up demand for hotels driving consumption: Crisil

Rakshit Kachhal, associate director of the ratings agency added, “Hotels had pruned fixed costs over the past two years by reducing headcount per room, increasing the use of technology in areas such as room service, and cutting down on expenses such as power, sales and promotions, and commissions and discounts. While the rebound in occupancy will mean an increase in some of these costs, hotels will likely hold on to cost efficiency, and the leaner cost structure should help them serve a sharp recovery in profitability. The ability to maintain service standards with leaner cost structures will be monitorable."